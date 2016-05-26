Asian shares edge up, dollar capped after Fed
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
BEIJING China's top graft-buster agency recovered 332,000 yuan ($50,624) in misspent funds from the finance ministry in the first quarter of this year, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Several party members were disciplined for accepting inappropriate financial and other gifts while one former company head was found to have taking advantage of his position, the Central Commision for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) also said in the statement.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
TOKYO Asian shares ticked up while the dollar was capped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of any immediate rate hike.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO President Donald Trump's travel restrictions on people from seven countries could dampen international enrollment at U.S. colleges, at a time they have become increasingly reliant on tuition revenue from overseas students.
LONDON The Bank of England will probably try on Thursday to avoid adding to speculation about a first interest rate hike in nearly a decade, even as it acknowledges the resilience of Britain's economy since last year's Brexit vote shock.