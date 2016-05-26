BEIJING China's top graft-buster agency recovered 332,000 yuan ($50,624) in misspent funds from the finance ministry in the first quarter of this year, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.

Several party members were disciplined for accepting inappropriate financial and other gifts while one former company head was found to have taking advantage of his position, the Central Commision for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) also said in the statement.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)