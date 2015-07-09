Wall St. open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
SHANGHAI China Securities Finance Corp, the country's state margin lender, will use money to subscribe to mutual funds in a bid to provide "ample liquidity" to fund companies, China's securities regulator said on Thursday.
The move aims to boost investor confidence, ensure stable operation of the mutual fund industry and stabilize the stock market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its website.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan)
NEW YORK The Trump Trade could start looking more like a Trump Tantrum if the new U.S. administration's healthcare bill stalls in Congress, prompting worries on Wall Street about tax cuts and other measures aimed at promoting economic growth.