Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
SHANGHAI China's securities regulator issued rules on Thursday to restrict share sales by listed companies' major shareholders, saying the move will stabilize market expectations but doesn't signal an imminent exit of the "national team" of investors.
Major shareholders must not sell more than 1 percent of a listed company's share capital through stock exchanges' centralized bidding system every three months, according to the rules published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission that will take effect Jan. 9.
In addition, major shareholders must file their plans 15 trading days in advance of sales.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.