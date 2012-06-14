COPENHAGEN Denmark and China will agree to boost commercial ties in energy efficiency, environmental protection and sustainable urban development during a visit this week by Chinese President Hu Jintao, Danish officials said on Thursday.

Hu was awaited on Thursday for a three-day state visit to Denmark, the first such visit since the countries established ties 62 years ago.

The agreement will be signed on Saturday by Denmark's minister for trade and investment, Pia Olsen Dyhr, and her Chinese counterpart, Commerce Minister Chen Deming, the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China is expected to be the world's biggest market in 2014 for sustainable energy and already today is the biggest for wind power," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Chinese government has planned to invest the equivalent of 2.50 trillion Danish crowns ($423.00 billion) in sustainable energy up to 2020, with half of that going to wind power developments, the ministry said.

The field of sustainable urban development is another growth area for China where 300 million to 350 million people, a population equivalent to that of the United States, are forecast to move to cities in the next 20 years, the ministry said.

Denmark is a world leader in wind energy, meeting roughly a quarter of its electricity need with wind and is the home of the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas.

The country also has companies specialized in other green technologies and hopes that they too can export more to China.

The agreement will establish a working group with participants from government and industry to promote trade and reduce market barriers in the green technology area, the ministry said. ($1 = 5.9101 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by John Acher)