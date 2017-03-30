Knee surgery rates soaring among teen girls
(Reuters Health) - A growing number of U.S. athletes are getting operations to repair torn knee ligaments, and a new study suggests injury rates are highest and rising fastest among teen girls.
BEIJING China's Ministry of Agriculture reported on Thursday 37 pigs on a farm in the southern Guangdong province had been killed after contracting the O-type strain of foot-and-mouth disease.
The ministry said that all pigs on the farm have been killed and the outbreak is under control.
South Korea reported an outbreak of the disease in February but downgraded the disease alert status in March from the maximum level.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by David Goodman)
(Reuters Health) - - Older adults may be more likely to have bleeding stomach ulcers on days when the air has higher levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by car exhaust and power plants, a recent study in Hong Kong suggests.
(Reuters Health) - Snus, a moist, smokeless tobacco product, may contribute to breathing and sleep problems, Swedish researchers report.