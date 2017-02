A paramilitary police officer opens the gate outside the U.S. embassy for a car to leave in Beijing May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A paramilitary police officer closes the gate outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing May 2, 2012. Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng left the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Wednesday 'of his own volition' after being there for six days, state media said, and China denounced the United States for interfering in its internal affairs. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A member from the pro-democracy Civic Party displays a photograph of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng to passersby during a campaign collecting signatures in support of him in Hong Kong May 2, 2012. Chen will be sidelined in his quest to defend human rights and press for change in China if he agrees to accept political asylum in the United States, exiled dissidents said. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A member from the pro-democracy Civic Party displays a photograph of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng to passersby during a campaign collecting signatures in support of him in Hong Kong May 2, 2012. Chen will be sidelined in his quest to defend human rights and press for change in China if he agrees to accept political asylum in the United States, exiled dissidents said. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

U.S. ambassador to China, Gary Locke, speaks during the seventh Annual Barnett-Oksenberg Lecture on Sino-American Relations organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, in this file picture taken March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Blind legal activist Chen Guangcheng holds a document that reads: 'Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Disabled Persons', in this undated handout. REUTERS/www.ChinaAid.or/Handout

Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng was escorted out of the U.S. embassy in Beijing on Wednesday by U.S. ambassador Gary Locke, who took him to a hospital, The Washington Post said.

"Locke called The Washington Post from his car at about 3:30 p.m. (Beijing time) to say he was with Chen. A Post correspondent spoke briefly to Chen on the phone, who said he was fine and on the way to the hospital," the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Ed Davies)