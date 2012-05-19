WASHINGTON The blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng has left China on board a flight to the United States, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Chen Guangcheng, his wife and two children have departed China and are en route to the United States so he can pursue studies at an American university," spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to his arrival in the United States later today. We also express our appreciation for the manner in which we were able to resolve this matter and to support Mr. Chen's desire to study in the U.S. and pursue his goals."

