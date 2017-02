BEIJING Blind Chinese legal activist Chen Guangcheng has applied to study in the United States "via normal channels in line with the law", state news agency Xinhua reported.

The brief report, citing sources from relevant departments, was the first official confirmation of Chen's activities. It did not mention whether Chen has left the country, though he appeared to have been checked into a flight bound for the United States.

