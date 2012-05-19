NEW YORK Blind Chinese legal activist, Chen Guangcheng, will study as a fellow at New York University's School of Law, the institution said in a statement on Saturday.

"I am very happy to receive the news that Chen Guangcheng is on his way to the U.S. I look forward to welcoming him and his family tonight and to working with him on his course of study," said Jerome Cohen, co-director of the U.S.-Asia Law Institute at the New York University School of Law.

China allowed Chen to leave a hospital in Beijing on Saturday and board a plane bound for the United States, a move that could signal the end of a diplomatic standoff between the two countries.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Vicki Allen)