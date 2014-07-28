Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
BEIJING Severe drought and scorching heat has damaged over a million hectares of farmland in China's Henan and Inner Mongolia provinces, with no immediate relief in sight, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Henan in central China is experiencing its worst drought in 40 years with precipitation at less than half of normal levels, the agency said. Some 900,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, it said.
Henan is a big producer of food crops, including soybeans, barley and rice. In some regions of the province, governments have shut off water supply to businesses such as commercial swimming pools and bath houses, while water intensive industries have been asked to restrict usage, Xinhua said.
In Inner Mongolia, a drought ongoing since April has affected 150,000 hectares of farmland and 16.4 million hectares of pastures, while robbing 300,000 people of drinking water, said Xinhua.
The Inner Mongolia drought was estimated to have cost 229 million yuan ($37 million) so far.
(Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Tom Hogue)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.