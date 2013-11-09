BEIJING China's industrial output rose 10.3 percent in October from a year earlier, beating market expectations, while retail sales were up 13.3 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, climbed 20.1 percent in the first 10 months from the same period last year, the bureau said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output to rise 10 percent and retail sales to rise 13.4 percent. Fixed-asset investment for the January-October period was seen up 20.1 percent.

