BEIJING China's giant state-owned banks may be the biggest in the world by stock market value but they wield little clout in reality as the government controls the reins of their operations.

Below are key facts about the banks.

-- Chinese banks were restructured in one of the world's largest bank bailouts in the early- to mid-2000s that culminated in the public listing of the biggest state lenders. The exercise sheared banks of their bad debt and recapitalized them.

-- Analysts say the restructuring cost about 4 trillion yuan ($633.36 billion), or 22 percent of China's 2005 gross domestic product. In contrast, Washington has so far spent $428 billion rescuing U.S. financial institutions from the 2008 crisis.

-- Chinese banks had an average non-performing loan ratio of 26 percent in 2002 before they were restructured, analysts said. The ratio has since dropped to 1.1 percent, according to the regulator.

-- The cost of the bailout underscores the government's reluctance to ease its grip on banks, which have no say over how much they lend, at what price, or how much to pay for deposits.

-- Beijing controls total bank lending by setting an annual loan target. Banks that overshoot their target may be punished either with forced purchases of central bank bills that give low returns, or be slapped with higher reserve requirements.

-- Beijing stopped announcing its lending target last year after banks overshot the 2010 target of 7.5 trillion yuan by 400 billion yuan. Sources said the 2012 target is 8 trillion yuan, up from 2011's estimated 7.5 trillion yuan.

-- Banks are also required to lend no more than 75 percent of their deposits. Beijing runs checks at the end of each quarter so banks compete harder for deposits then.

-- To support banks' profitability, Beijing sets a ceiling on deposit rates and a floor on loan rates, giving banks a guaranteed net income margin of 300 basis points right now.

-- China's 3,769 bank institutions owned 95.3 trillion yuan ($15.1 trillion) worth of assets in 2010, equivalent to 2.4 times that of China's GDP, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said.

-- The top five banks control 49 percent of total banking assets.

The banks are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and the Bank of Communications. -- Bank loans accounted for 58 percent of total funding in the third quarter, which critics say is too high for lending to be efficient, especially with heavy state intervention and banks' propensity to lend to other large state firms. ($1 = 6.3155 Chinese yuan)

