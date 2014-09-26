Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
BEIJING China will work harder on its financial reforms by allowing more companies to enter the industry and ensuring fair competition, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
China plans to build an insurance system for all bank deposits to protect savers' interests, Li reiterated in comments published on the government's website.
Ensuring that all deposits are insured in China is seen as a crucial precursor for other financial reforms, such as interest rate liberalization, and senior officials have said repeatedly that such a system would be created "as soon as possible".
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.