Wall Street set to open flat as rate hike looms
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street as investors bided time ahead of an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
BEIJING There is abundant liquidity in China's financial markets and the Chinese central bank would provide liquidity support when needed, the People's Bank of China said on Friday.
The central bank said on its Weibo microblog account - China's version of Twitter - that a recent rise in initial public offers had made short-term Chinese interest rates more volatile.
The remarks from the central bank came after China's money market rates rose this week as investors demanded more cash to buy new stock offerings. [CN/]
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
WASHINGTON University of Southern California economics professor Raphael Bostic, an expert on housing issues and former senior economist at the Fed's Board of Governors, has been named the new president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve bank.