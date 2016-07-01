Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
BEIJING China's economic growth is still within a reasonable range, a deputy governor of the central bank said.
Zhang Tao, the deputy governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC), made the comment at a meeting in Russia held by the Russian central bank, the central bank said on its website.
Zhang added that prudent monetary policy has helped provide a neutral and appropriate monetary and financial environment, according to the statement.
Such a policy has also improved China's ability to cope with shocks from a market-based interest rate and yuan foreign exchange mechanism, he added.
(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.