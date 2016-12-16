Wall St. slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
BEIJING China will push forward supply-side reform and appropriately expand aggregate demand in 2017, Chinese leaders said at an economic conference on Friday, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.
They said lowering corporate leverage is a top priority, and China will push forward debt-to-equity swaps according to law, Xinhua said.
The root cause of China's current economic problems is structural imbalances and China will continue to push forward with coal and steel capacity reduction efforts, Xinhua said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
BERLIN Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.