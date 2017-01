BEIJING China will take more measures to boost domestic consumption, the county's cabinet said on Friday.

The government is seeking to lift consumption with measures such as expanding the number of ports at which passengers on international cruises can enter China visa-free for 15 days.

It will also allow parallel import of cars in more cities or provinces, the state council said in a statement on its website.

