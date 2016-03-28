China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee -

BEIJING China plans more measures to stamp out corruption including greater supervision of public finances, Premier Li Keqiang said during a special cabinet meeting on Monday, according to state media.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pursued a sweeping campaign to root out corruption since assuming power three years ago.

Li said that the government had made much progress in anti-corruption work last year, but there were still areas that needed more attention.

Supervision of both the use of national funds and of state-owned enterprises needed to be strengthened, he said. There should be strict investigation of any misappropriation of government funds and further efforts to ensure that the use of public money benefits the people and is used properly.

The government also needs to streamline procedures and eliminate excessive red tape, including for companies seeking administrative approval for investments, Li said.

Supervisory mechanisms should also be strengthened to ensure that major policies, such as reform measures and engineering projects, are implemented.

The government would closely monitor land use rights, mining rights and the bidding for engineering projects, he said.

