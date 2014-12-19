SHANGHAI Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has ordered local governments to provide better credit guarantees for small businesses and the rural sector to ease their financial burden, state news agency Xinhua reported late on Thursday.

Li said better policies were needed to promote government-backed financing guarantees as well as re-guarantee institutions, while there should also be more cooperation between banks and guarantee institutions to increase loans for small firms and the rural sector.

Small companies in China often find it difficult to get bank financing because they have few hard assets or property that they can pledge as collateral. The high cost of finance has also been a burden.

"Developing the credit guarantee sector will be an important tool and a key link in solving the problem of high financing costs facing small firms and the rural sector," Li said.

The premier also stressed the importance of improving regulations to manage credit risk.

Vice Premier Ma Kai also said local governments must establish more government financed and managed credit guarantee institutions.

On Nov. 19, the State Council, China's cabinet, pledged a range of measures to ease financing burdens for smaller companies, such as relaxing the loan-to-deposit ratio for banks.

Three days later, the People's Bank of China, the central bank, announced the first benchmark interest rate cut in more than two years, citing the high financing costs facing many companies as a reason for the move.

(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Eric Meijer)