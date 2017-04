Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China is able to keep the renminbi exchange rate basically stable, the country's state planner said at a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

China also has the ability and confidence to maintain stability in employment levels, the spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

