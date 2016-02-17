Wall Street slips as geopolitical risks gather, earnings loom
U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors assessed uncertainty stemming from rising geopolitical tensions and the upcoming corporate earnings season.
BEIJING China is not witnessing any signs of capital flight and there is no basis for continued depreciation of the yuan, a spokesman for the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, declining foreign exchange reserves and capital outflows have put pressure on China's currency, also known as the renminbi.
China will not allow speculators to dominate market sentiment regarding its foreign exchange reserves, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan was quoted as saying on Saturday.
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades.