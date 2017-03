BEIJING China revised down its current account surplus for the third quarter of 2014 to $72.2 billion from a preliminary figure of $81.5 billion, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also sharply revised down the country's capital and financial account deficit for July-September, to $9 billion from $81.6 billion.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)