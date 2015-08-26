Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count stokes oversupply worries
SINGAPORE Oil futures dipped on Monday as a higher U.S. rig count indicated rising shale output and stoked worries about global oversupply, while a stronger dollar also pressured prices.
BEIJING China will delay release of its August inflation and factory output data along with other economic indicators, the government said on Wednesday, due to disruptions caused by preparations for a military parade to commemorate World War Two next month.
Publication of consumer and producer price data for August will be pushed back by a day to Sept. 10 at 0130 GMT (9.30 p.m. EDT), the National Bureau of Statistics said.
The release of factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data will also be delayed by a day and announced at 0530 GMT on Sept. 13 instead, the agency said.
China is commemorating its World War Two victory over Japan on Sept. 3 with a parade in central Beijing that will involve 12,000 Chinese troops and 200 aircraft.
To prepare for the celebration, which will shut down a large part of Beijing, China has declared Sept. 3-5 as a national holiday.
TOKYO The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday as some lackluster U.S. data and comments from Federal Reserve officials gave investors few catalysts to build on their U.S. currency exposure.