A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING China will maintain a prudent monetary policy with timely fine-tuning, central bank deputy governor Fan Yifei said on Monday.

Monetary policy will be neither too tight nor too loose, Fan said in a news briefing in Beijing.

Monetary policy will provide a favorable environment for deleveraging, he added.

