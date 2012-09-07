BEIJING A deluge of data out of China on Sunday could confirm investors' worst fears that a downswing in the world's second-biggest economy has stretched into a seventh straight quarter, leaving global markets with no respite from the gloom.

But any hope that the data, covering August, will spur Beijing to shore up the economy by cutting interest rates may be misplaced, as inflation is expected to accelerate, albeit from low levels.

The awkward combination of rising prices while growth in exports and factory output wilts puts Beijing in a policy dilemma: relax policy and risk an inflation spike, or stand still and risk a sharper cooldown in activity.

With the Communist Party's once-a-decade leadership change looming, it could happen as early as next month, analysts fear China could fall prey to "policy paralysis".

Despite growing evidence that the economy needs new stimulus measures to regather momentum, policymakers could opt to hold fire out of fear that a surge in prices could stoke social unrest at a politically sensitive time.

Goldman Sachs reflected that pessimism on Thursday by lowering its growth forecasts for China's gross domestic product (GDP) for this year and next.

Other analysts say they will follow suit if Sunday's inflation, factory output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales data for August are as bad as thought.

"Growth is bouncing along the bottom and we haven't seen any convincing signs that a rebound is underway," said Mark Williams, an analyst at Capital Economics in London.

"We haven't had a spurt in lending in the past few months. The government hasn't become more active with fiscal policy. The global economy hasn't picked up."

The euro zone, China's biggest trade partner, is sliding into recession, though many hope the European Central Bank's agreement to potentially buy unlimited EU bonds will draw a line under its debt crisis.

A Reuters poll forecast China's factory output growth plumbing 39-month lows of 9.1 percent in August from a year ago. Firms say soft demand has led them to buy less raw materials and to run down inventories instead.

Annual consumer inflation, on the other hand, is forecast to quicken to 2 percent in August, from July's 1.8 percent. Soaring global grain prices and a possible jump in local pork prices are expected to keep pressures aloft.

Ken Peng, an economist at BNP Paribas in Beijing, said investors who argue still-benign price pressures give Beijing room to lower interest rates miss a crucial point -- China has never in the past cut rates when inflation is on the rise.

"We may be closing in on the last opportunity to cut interest rates," Peng said. "We forecast a rate cut this month. If not, there will be no more rate cuts."

FLAT FOR THREE TO FIVE YEARS?

China has kept markets on tenterhooks about its next policy move since early July, when it lowered rates for a second time in the space of four weeks.

To support bank lending, the portion of cash deposits that banks have to hold as reserves was also reduced in three moves since November. Beijing also said this week some $157 billion of new investments have been approved, some from as early as June.

But, so far, that has not stopped an economic slowdown that is the worst in three years and has surprised many by its length and depth.

Analysts have steadily cut their 2012 GDP growth forecasts to converge with Beijing's target of 7.5 percent, which would the worst in at least 13 years if it happens. Predictions for a recovery have also been pushed out from the first quarter to the fourth.

For 2012, Goldman Sachs reduced its GDP forecast to 7.6 percent from 7.9 percent. Its forecast for 2013 GDP growth was also trimmed to 8 percent from 8.5 percent earlier.

Exports will be one of the biggest drags over coming months, Goldman said, with average annual growth below 4 percent in the second-half of 2012, well short of Beijing's annual 10 percent target.

China's August trade data is due out on Monday, with export growth seen edging up to 3 percent from July's meager 1 percent. An import slump is expected to deepen, with shipments rising just 3.5 percent.

But economists at SWS Research in Beijing said the Chinese economy may be tripping up on deeper problems.

"Judging by the main problems China's economy now faces, the economy is looking like it did in 1998," SWS wrote in a research note this week. "The economy did not rebound after it bottomed (then). Instead, it lingered at the bottom for five years."

Between 1998 and 2002, remnants of the Asian financial crisis and structural problems in the Chinese economy, including oversupply in industries and widespread bankruptcy in banks and firms, trapped GDP growth between 7-9 percent, SWS said.

Today, China is once again contending with over-supplied industries, and daunting bad debt problems in banks and local governments, the securities house said, adding a resolution could once again take three to five years.

Indeed, China's steelmakers are among many firms battling over-capacity right now. Having pinned their hopes on Beijing reviving the economy with strong policy action, they have produced too much steel for a recovery that has not happened.

(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)