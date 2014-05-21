BEIJING Employment in China was basically stable in the first four months of this year, with some 4.7 million new jobs created in cities, the labor ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement before a briefing by Vice Labor Minister Xin Changxing that its priority is to help new graduates find work.

Beijing has repeatedly stressed that employment is the first priority for the government, and economists also say it is the top factor that may trigger big-scale stimulus measures if the economy continues to lose momentum.

(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing; Editing by Paul Tait)