Deadly Portugal fire extinguished, others still blazing
AVELAR, Portugal Firefighters extinguished the deadliest forest fire in Portugal's recent history on Wednesday, though blazes persisted in nearby central and other areas of the country.
BEIJING China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.
China's air, water and soil pollution need to be tackled, he added, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Xi said the country's rapid economic growth had caused many environmental problems, according to Xinhua.
"Under these circumstances, we must exert significant efforts to reverse course," he said.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Andrew Bolton)
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting the northern Gulf Coast and these rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
CALGARY, Alberta Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.