BEIJING China's exports rose 2.2 percent in November compared to October, government data showed on Monday, while imports rose 11.4 percent from the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, exports rose 3.8 percent, according to calendar-adjusted data released by the Customs Administration on Monday.

On a monthly basis, calendar-adjusted exports in November fell 3.2 percent and imports fell 6.6 percent.

