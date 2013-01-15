Chinese Minister of Commerce Chen Deming speaks at a news conference during the 23rd session of the U.S.-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) in Washington December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BEIJING China will attract a similar amount of foreign direct investment this year compared to 2012, Commerce Minister Chen Deming said in remarks likely to underscore investor confidence that the Chinese economy will continue a gradual recovery.

In remarks published on the Commerce Ministry's website on Tuesday, Chen also said China's domestic consumption and investment levels are stabilizing.

China is set to release on Wednesday the total amount of foreign direct investment in the country in 2012. It attracted $100 billion in the first 11 months of last year.

