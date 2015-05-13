BEIJING China warned on Wednesday that it faces stiffer competition from other countries when wooing foreign investors to the mainland due to rising Chinese wages.

The comments from the Ministry of Commerce came as it released figures that showed China's foreign direct investment (FDI) climbed at an annual rate of 11.1 percent in the first four months of the year to $44.5 billion.

That meant that FDI into the world's second-biggest economy grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier to $9.6 billion in April, a Reuters calculation of the data showed.

China's FDI had grown 2.2 percent on the year in March.

FDI is an important gauge of the health of the external economy that sustains China's vast factory sector, but is a small contributor to overall capital flows compared with exports, which were worth $2.3 trillion in 2014.

"In recent years, China's labor costs have risen rapidly. Developed countries have encouraged manufacturers to move home, and neighboring countries have increased their efforts to attract foreign capital," the ministry said in a statement. "Our ability to attract FDI faces greater competitive pressure."

Underlining the growing importance of the services sector, the trade ministry said it enjoyed healthy FDI growth in the first four months of the year.

FDI into the services sector jumped 24.8 percent to $28.1 billion, data showed.

Although Chinese services firms have wobbled in recent months as growth in the world's second-largest economy slips to a 25-year low, they have still held up better than manufacturers.

Chinese factories have been buffeted by lackluster foreign demand and excess capacity in the past two years, with a property downturn further compounding matters.

Data earlier on Wednesday showed China's money supply grew at its slowest pace on record in April as investment growth sank to its lowest in nearly 15 years, pointing to a further loss in growth momentum despite a concentrated burst of policy easing.

(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)