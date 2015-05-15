BEIJING China's outbound non-financial direct investment rose 36.1 percent to $34.97 billion in the first four months of the year, the Commerce Ministry reported on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that foreign direct investment during the same period climbed 11.1 percent from a year earlier to $44.5 billion.

For the month of April, FDI grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier to $9.6 billion, according to a Reuters calculation of official data released on Wednesday by the trade ministry.

