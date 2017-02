BEIJING China's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose 3.8 percent in January-May from a year earlier to 343.55 billion yuan ($54.19 billion), the Commerce Ministry said on Sunday.

In May, FDI totaled 56.77 billion yuan($8.89 billion), 1 percent less than in the same month last year, the ministry said in a statement.

