Yahoo's first-quarter revenue jumps 22 percent
Yahoo Inc reported a 22.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, ahead of the sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
BEIJING China will lower threshold for foreign investment this year, Shen Danyang, a spokesperson at the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
China attracted $126.3 billion, or 781.4 billion yuan, in non-financial foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2015, up 6.4 percent from 2014.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WASHINGTON The tax-writing committee of the U.S. House of Representatives will begin holding hearings on a Republican tax reform proposal next week, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday, even as the timeline for overhauling the tax code slips toward late 2017.