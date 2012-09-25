A picture illustration shows a U.S. one dollar and Chinese 10 Yuan bank notes, taken in Warsaw January 26, 2011. Picture taken January 26. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BEIJING Chinese banks sold more foreign currency than they bought for clients in August, leading to a net sale of $6.3 billion in foreign exchange in over-the-counter transactions, figures from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Tuesday.

That reverses $500 million of net foreign currency purchases in July.

Chinese banks were net forex sellers in April this year as well as in November and December 2011.

In the first eight months, Chinese banks had net foreign exchange purchases of a $23.6 billion, the currency regulator said in a statement on its website, www.safe.gov.cn

China has the world's largest foreign exchange reserves at $3.2 trillion.

Banks' over-the-counter foreign exchange transactions have helped accumulate huge amounts in recent years, as exporters and investors sell dollars to Chinese banks, which in turn sell most of them to the central bank in the interbank market.

But the nagging debt crisis in Europe, China's biggest trading partner, and the slowing Chinese economy have dampened foreign capital inflows, pushing down banks' forex purchases from their customers.

China's entire banking system sold a net 17.4 billion yuan in foreign exchange in August, widening from a net sale of 3.8 billion yuan in July, according to figures released by the central bank earlier this month.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)