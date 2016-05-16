U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected last week
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.
BEIJING China's economy will operate within a reasonable range in the near term which will fundamentally help stabilize cross border capital flows, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.
Capital outflow pressure eased in April, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.
Earlier on Monday, data showed China's commercial banks sold $23.7 billion of foreign exchange in April, down from net sales of $36.4 billion in March.
The drop showed that domestic companies were paying their foreign debts at a slower pace, SAFE said in a statement, adding that companies were less willing to hold foreign exchange in April.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to tightening labor market conditions that should support the economy this year.
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.