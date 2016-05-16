A customer counts Chinese Yuan banknotes as she purchases vegetables at a market in Beijing, China, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China's economy will operate within a reasonable range in the near term which will fundamentally help stabilize cross border capital flows, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Capital outflow pressure eased in April, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on its website.

Earlier on Monday, data showed China's commercial banks sold $23.7 billion of foreign exchange in April, down from net sales of $36.4 billion in March.

The drop showed that domestic companies were paying their foreign debts at a slower pace, SAFE said in a statement, adding that companies were less willing to hold foreign exchange in April.

