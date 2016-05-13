U.S. 100 dollar banknotes and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China will maintain a surplus in its current account and a deficit in its capital and financial account in 2016, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in its annual report released on Friday that it expects cross-border capital flows to stabilize this year.

It added that China's foreign exchange reserves are ample. China's economic development outlook remains sound and it will continue to attract foreign investment, especially long-term capital inflows, it said in the report.

