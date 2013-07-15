BEIJING China has the right conditions to meet its full year growth target of 7.5 percent, the statistics bureau said on Monday, adding that the latest slowdown was also a result of macro control steps by China's new government.

"Some measures, including the intensified property tightening campaign, new rules to curb misuse of public funds and the exit some previous stimulus policies, will inevitably have some impact on growth in the short term, but they will benefit our economy in the long run," said Sheng Laiyun, spokesman of the National Bureau of Statistics, at a news briefing.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing)