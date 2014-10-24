BEIJING China's economy is likely to grow by 7.4 percent this year, slightly below the government's target, and expand 7 percent in 2015, a senior government economist said on Friday.

China can still maintain annual average growth of 7 percent in the next 10 years, Yu Bin, director of macro-economic research department of the Development Research Centre (DRC), the cabinet's think tank, told a news conference.

Data this week showed China's annual economic growth slowed to 7.3 percent in the third quarter - the weakest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis, and down from 7.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The economy grew 7.4 percent in the first nine months.

China's exports are likely to grow around 6 percent this year from 2013, Yu said. He also predicted that China's combined exports and imports could grow 5-10 percent in the coming years.

(Reporting by Shen Yan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)