BEIJING China will be able to maintain a 7 percent economic growth rate in the future, Vice President Li Yuanchao, told a forum in Beijing on Friday, without elaborating.

China's official growth target for this year is 7.5 percent, but many economists believe it will not make that figure as global growth slows.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that top leaders are more tolerant of a slowdown in the economy and are likely to allow growth to slip as far as 7 percent before triggering fresh stimulus to lift activity.

