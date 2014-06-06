Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BEIJING China's economy still faces relatively big downward pressures, state radio quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
"China's current economic operation is generally stable. The economic growth rate, urban employment and consumer prices are all stay within in reasonable range," Li said.
"But we also need to see there are concerns in the economy, which still faces relatively big downward pressures."
(Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.