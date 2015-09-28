China will open more to investors, but others must be fair: central bank chief
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
BEIJING China's economic growth remains within a reasonable range as employment still holds up and household incomes rise, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.
China's favorable economic fundamentals have not changed and new growth drivers are emerging, it quoted Li as saying.
Global investors and policymakers have been on edge this year over the health of China's economy, which appears set for its weakest performance in at least a quarter of a century.
A plunge in China's stock market over the summer and a surprise devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS have roiled global markets, and raised doubts inside and outside China over Beijing's ability to manage its economy.
(Reporting by Winnie Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BOAO, China China will substantially cut the number of sectors closed to foreign investment, its central bank governor said on Sunday.
DOHA Gulf Arab states are pressing for an early deal on free trade with Britain to secure preferential arrangements after Brexit, and could have a draft agreement ready within months, Gulf officials say.