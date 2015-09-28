REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

BEIJING China's economic growth remains within a reasonable range as employment still holds up and household incomes rise, state television quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Monday.

China's favorable economic fundamentals have not changed and new growth drivers are emerging, it quoted Li as saying.

Global investors and policymakers have been on edge this year over the health of China's economy, which appears set for its weakest performance in at least a quarter of a century.

A plunge in China's stock market over the summer and a surprise devaluation in the yuan CNY=CFXS have roiled global markets, and raised doubts inside and outside China over Beijing's ability to manage its economy.

