A woman walks past the advertising poster of an office building under construction in central Beijing, China, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING China's economy will maintain stable growth in the future, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, after growth eased to the slowest since the global financial crisis.

China's exports face increased downward pressure and the government needs time to absorb excess capacity in traditional industries, said Sheng Laiyun, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.

The survey-based unemployment rate in China was around 5.2 percent in September, Sheng added.

China's economic growth eased to 6.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, slightly better than expected but still the slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on policymakers to roll out more support measures as fears of a sharper slowdown spook investors.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)