Oil surplus or scarcity? Shale makes it even harder to predict
LONDON The shale oil boom has transformed the U.S. and global energy sector to such an extent that it has upended traditional supply dynamics and made forecasts far more polarized.
BEIJING China's top leaders pledged on Monday to keep economic growth within a reasonable range this year, state radio said after a meeting of the Politburo chaired by President Xi Jinping.
China will maintain a pro-active fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, state radio quoted the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying.
China's leaders are expected to target growth in a range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent this year, sources familiar with their thinking have said, setting a range for the first time because policymakers are uncertain on the economy's prospects.
The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent in 2015, the weakest in 25 years, although some economists believe real growth is even lower.
(Reporting by China Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.