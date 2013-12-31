BEIJING China will achieve reasonable growth in credit and social financing while keeping appropriate liquidity and continuing a prudent monetary policy, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The central bank's fourth-quarter monetary policy committee meeting also reiterated that China will further push forward interest rate liberalization and yuan reform, according to a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn

China will also keep yuan exchange rate basically stable, it added.

