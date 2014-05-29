Wall Street edges up on gains in tech, bank stocks
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as Oracle boosted the technology sector and bank shares gained after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
SHANGHAI China's Premier Li Keqiang said that the country would adopt moderate "fine tuning" of the country's economic policies, the official China Daily reported on Thursday, reiterating statements he made on state radio at the end of last week.
Li made the comments in a meeting on Wednesday, saying that the country was taking action described as "timely and moderate pro-cyclical fine tuning". He added that fiscal and monetary policy would remain largely intact, the paper reported.
China's annual economic growth slowed to an 18-month low of 7.4 percent in the first quarter, raising the risk that China could miss its economic growth target - set at 7.5 percent in 2014 - for the first time in 15 years.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.
