Wall Street set to open flat as rate hike looms
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a subdued open on Wall Street as investors bided time ahead of an all-but-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
BEIJING China's economic performance has improved in the second quarter from the first quarter, though the downward pressure should not yet be ignored, Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement published on Friday.
Li also pledged to pay more attention to the implementation of targeted measures to improve macroeconomic policy control to guarantee that the annual economic growth target can be achieved.
The premier made the remarks in a meeting on Thursday with provincial leaders and entrepreneurs in Changsha, in southwestern China's Hunan province.
He also repeated that the government will step up efforts to build more infrastructure projects, including railway and energy ones, in poorer regions.
(Reporting by Aileen Wang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
WASHINGTONU.S. household wealth has hit record levels. U.S. stock prices recently hit all-time highs. Inflation is nearing the Federal Reserve's 2.0 percent goal, and the world economy including the once-sick eurozone has skirted the risk of a deep new downturn.
A group holding more than $10 billion of Puerto Rican debt wants the island’s federally appointed financial oversight board to postpone a Wednesday deadline to approve a fiscal turnaround plan for Puerto Rico, saying the U.S. territory’s creditors should have input on the plan.