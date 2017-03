BEIJING China's economy will face downward pressures for some time, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on state television on Monday, adding that authorities must take targeted measures to lower companies' financing costs.

But despite the challenges, Li was quoted as saying on the evening news broadcast that China's economy was stable, and he was confident that it could sustain its mid- to high-level growth rates.

