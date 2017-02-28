Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Wu Hong/Pool

BEIJING China will strive to improve the quality and efficiency of the economy and deepen supply-side structural reforms this year, the official news agency Xinhua quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

China will stick to the basic tone of "seeking progress while maintaining stability" in 2017's economic work to ensure stable and healthy economic development, Chinese Xi told a meeting of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic Affairs.

China's key economic targets will be announced at the annual parliament meeting, which begins on March 5.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)