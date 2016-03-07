A logo of yuan is seen at a foreign exchange store in Shanghai, China, in this December 1, 2015 file picture. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING China will try hard to find a balance between a stable yuan, monetary policy adjustments and capital flows when setting its macro policies, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike and inclusion of the yuan in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket would add volatility to the yuan CNY=CFXS, it said.

China was seeing more cross-border capital flows with larger impacts on the balance of payments, the statistics bureau said in an online statement.

It noted that China would closely watch capital flows and Fed policy decisions.

