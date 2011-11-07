BEIJING China could face resurgent inflationary pressure if it relaxes monetary policy too soon, a government researcher said in remarks published on Monday, adding that tweaks to fiscal policy may be the preferred way to safeguard economic growth.

"It is hard to say whether inflation pressure has been fully curbed or not, so we cannot relax money supply in the future to stabilize economic growth. Otherwise, it may add fresh pressure to inflation," Fan Jainping, chief economist at the State Information Center think tank, was quoted as saying by the official China Securities Journal.

"Under such circumstances, there is little scope to loosen monetary policy, but the government has taken more action by using fiscal policies," Fan said.

Beijing raised the threshold for value-added and business taxes last month and unveiled new incentives to encourage banks to lend more to small firms, as part of a wider campaign to reduce costs on enterprises to support the economy against an uncertain global economic backdrop.

Fan said the consumer price index may ease back to 5.5 percent in October and inflation may cool further by the end of this year.

His expectation for inflation is in line with the market consensus, according to a Reuters poll of 21 economists.

China CPI dipped to 6.1 percent in September, retreating further from three-year highs of 6.5 percent hit in July.

The National Bureau of Statistics is due to publish the October consumer price index and other key economic indicators on Wednesday.

China's economic growth is expected to slow to about 8.8 percent in the fourth quarter, Fan added, chiming with other economists' forecasts.

Li Daokui, an academic adviser to the central bank, also said last week that China's gross domestic product growth may moderate to 8.5 percent in 2012 from an estimated 9.2 percent in 2011.

(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)